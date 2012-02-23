HANOI Feb 23 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, has projected to raise its annual gross profit this year by 11 percent to 9 trillion dong ($432.5 million), slowing from a 76 percent profit surge in 2011, it said in a statement.

The Hanoi-based lender also plans to sell a 15-percent stake to strategic foreign investors this year as part of a plan to raise its registered capital by 52 percent to 30.85 trillion dong, it said in another draft plan seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The plans are drafts and subject to shareholders' approval at a general meeting scheduled on Feb. 28.

($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)