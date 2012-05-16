Russia cenbank says inflation to stay near 4 pct in coming months
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.
(Corrects second paragraph to show VietinBank plans one stake sale, not two)
HANOI May 16 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, will conclude talks over a stake sale to a foreign strategic investor in the third quarter, its chairman said on Wednesday.
The Hanoi-based lender plans to finalise the sale of a 20 percent stake in the fourth quarter, cutting state ownership to 60 percent, Chairman Pham Huy Hung told an industry meeting. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* SAYS THAT CREDITOR BANK EUROBANK HAS DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT OF THE COMPANY WITH AN OPEN OVERDRAFT ACCOUNT