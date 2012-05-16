(Corrects second paragraph to show VietinBank plans one stake sale, not two)

HANOI May 16 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, will conclude talks over a stake sale to a foreign strategic investor in the third quarter, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The Hanoi-based lender plans to finalise the sale of a 20 percent stake in the fourth quarter, cutting state ownership to 60 percent, Chairman Pham Huy Hung told an industry meeting. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Lewis)