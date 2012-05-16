(Corrects throughout to show VietinBank plans one stake sale,
not two)
* VietinBank says aims to conclude stake sale talks in Q3
* Plans to sell 20 pct stake to foreign investor in Q4
* Stake sale will reduce state ownership to 60 pct
By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau
HANOI, May 16 VietinBank, Vietnam's
largest partly private lender by assets, said it will conclude
talks for the sale of a 20 percent stake to a foreign strategic
investor in the third quarter, and finalise the sale in the
fourth quarter.
Speaking at an industry meeting on Wednesday, Chairman Pham
Huy Hung did not give details of the sale or identify the
foreign investor, but said the sale of a stake in the
Hanoi-based lender would cut state ownership to 60 percent, from
80.31 percent at the end of 2011.
Eleven of Vietnam's more than 40 lenders have taken on
foreign strategic investors in recent years to bolster their
financial positions. Vietcombank sold a 15 percent
stake to a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc in
September last year.
In early March, Hung was quoted by a state-run newspaper as
saying VietinBank was seeking to sell a 15 percent stake to a
foreign investor for up to 30,000 dong ($1.44) per share after
rejecting a bid by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Hung said on Wednesday that the bank considered Bank of Nova
Scotia's bid of 19,000 dong per share too low.
He said VietinBank aimed to raise total assets to $40
billion and increase registered capital to between $3 billion
and $4 billion by 2015, up from almost $1.3 billion.
VietinBank, reported total assets at the end of March of
406.11 trillion dong ($19.5 billion), down 11.8 percent from the
end of 2011, with registered capital of nearly $1.3 billion,
In October 2010, International Finance Corp bought
10 percent of VietinBank for $186 million.
VietinBank shares stood at 22,200 dong at 0421 GMT,
unchanged from Tuesday's close, compared with a 1.3 percent
decline by the VN Index.
($1=20,830 dong)
(Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Lewis)