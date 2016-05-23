MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HANOI May 23 Vietnam's VietJet agreed a firm order of 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 airplanes worth $11.3 billion at list prices on Monday, making it one of the region's fastest growing low-cost carriers.
Delivery of the Boeing planes is expected to run from 2019 until 2023, when VietJet will have a fleet of more than 200 planes of both Boeing and Airbus to accommodate its expansion plan, the carrier said in a statement.
The airline also signed a $3.04 billion deal for engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, for the 30 Airbus A321 planes that it ordered in November 2015.
(Reporting by My Pham; Writing by Mai Nguyen; Editing by John Chalmers)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP