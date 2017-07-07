Germany's GOAL to finance Vietjet's Airbus plane purchase worth $464 mln

HANOI, July 7 (Reuters) - GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing GmbH & Co. KG (GOAL) signed a strategic agreement to finance Vietjet Aviation's purchase of four A321 planes worth $464 million at list price, Vietjet said on Friday.

The acquisition of the planes is part of a contract signed earlier between Airbus and Vietnam's budget carrier, and the Vietnamese airline will receive the four aircraft within 2017 to meet its expansion plans, Vietjet said in a statement.

GOAL is a joint venture of KGAL GmbH & Co. KG (KGAL) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

"Following this agreement, all parties will continue to work and cooperate together on more opportunities in aviation development in the coming time," GOAL Managing Director Jochen Baltes said in the statement.

The agreement was signed during Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's trip in Germany to attend a G20 summit. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)