HANOI, Sept 15 Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company for a $347.2 million loan to help to finance its fleet expansion, the airline said on Tuesday.

The loan will cover financing for three Airbus A321s, VietJet said in a statement. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and David Goodman)