HANOI Aug 23 Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vietnam's fourth-largest partly private lender by assets, could access up to 46 trillion dong ($2.2 billion) if needed to meet possible demand for funds from depositors after one of its founders was arrested, a state-run newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based ACB has borrowed 10 trillion dong from the central bank on Aug. 21-22 and would gradually withdraw 36 trillion dong of its deposits from the interbank market, Deputy Chief Executive Do Minh Toan told the official Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Toan said ACB has prepared for a rise in depositors' seeking funds, after founder and investor Nguyen Duc Kien was arrested on Monday for running illegal business at three companies of which he was chairman. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)