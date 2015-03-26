(Recasts throughout, updates toll, changes attribution)
HANOI, March 25 - Vietnamese soldiers and police
joined a rescue mission on Thursday searching for survivors
after a huge scaffolding collapsed, killing 14 workers and
injuring 30 in central Vietnam, the government and state
television said.
Two of the dead workers are still trapped under the rubble
of the structure that collapsed on Wednesday night in the Vung
Ang economic zone of Ha Tinh province. All the victims are
Vietnamese, state-run Vietnam Television (VTV) said.
Rescuers were working urgently to help the victims, Deputy
Chairman Dang Quoc Khanh of the provincial People's Committee
said in the broadcast.
Many of the injured were in hospital in critical condition,
VTV said. It showed pictures of rescue workers digging through
the rubble of the collapsed steel structure.
The accident happened at a seaport project that is part of a
complex owned by Taiwan's Formosa group. The workers are from a
Vietnamese sub-contractor hired by Samsung C&T Corp,
a unit of South Korea's Samsung Group, the state-run Thanh Nien
newspaper said.
"At the construction site, there were thousands of workers,
so the number of workers in distress is not yet accurately
calculated," Pham Tran De, deputy head of the zone's management
board told the online VnExpress newspaper.
The incident was the latest setback for the Vung Ang
economic zone, which was hit by rioting and arson attacks on
facilities employing Chinese workers last year, as anti-China
sentiment erupted in the wake of a maritime territorial row.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul
Tait)