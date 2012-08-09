HANOI Aug 9 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on
Thursday said it has planned nearly $4 billion in regular and
concessional loans and grants to Vietnam in the next three years
to support projects aimed at easing bottlenecks to economic
growth.
Six sectors - farming, education, energy, finance, transport
and municipal infrastructure - would be covered by the funding
aimed at reforming state-owned companies, helping poorer regions
develop and dealing with climate change, the Manila-based
multilateral lender said in a statement.
While Vietnam has had grown rapidly in the past two decades,
"structural constraints continue to be a concern" in the longer
term, ADB Vice-President for Operations in East Asia, Southeast
Asia and the Pacific, Stephen P. Groff, said in the statement.
The Country Partnership Strategy through 2015 includes $2.6
billion in ordinary loans and $1.2 billion in lending from the
Asian Development Fund, plus technical assistance worth $8
million a year, the ADB said.
