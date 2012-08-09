HANOI Aug 9 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has planned nearly $4 billion in regular and concessional loans and grants to Vietnam in the next three years to support projects aimed at easing bottlenecks to economic growth.

Six sectors - farming, education, energy, finance, transport and municipal infrastructure - would be covered by the funding aimed at reforming state-owned companies, helping poorer regions develop and dealing with climate change, the Manila-based multilateral lender said in a statement.

While Vietnam has had grown rapidly in the past two decades, "structural constraints continue to be a concern" in the longer term, ADB Vice-President for Operations in East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Stephen P. Groff, said in the statement.

The Country Partnership Strategy through 2015 includes $2.6 billion in ordinary loans and $1.2 billion in lending from the Asian Development Fund, plus technical assistance worth $8 million a year, the ADB said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Lane)