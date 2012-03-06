* Agribank projects 10-15 pct annual lending growth

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, March 6 State-owned Agribank, Vietnam's largest lender by assets, said it aims to expand its operations and double its credit growth by 2015 even as it undergoes a partial privatisation in line with government policies.

In a campaign to restructure Vietnam's banking sector by 2015, a government directive issued last week said Agribank could sell shares but stressed that the state will still own the majority of the stake.

Hanoi-based Agribank is now the only lender with full state ownership. Another three major state-run banks have conducted their initial public offering and two of them have been listed.

Agribank, or the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, said it has projected annual credit growth of between 10 and 15 percent by 2015, after both lending and its total assets expanded around 7 percent in 2011.

Agribank also projected annual profit growth of 10 percent by then while its assets would rise on par with annual lending growth, it said in a statement on its web site (www.agribank.com.vn).

The bank, with total assets of $26.7 billion at the end of 2011, said it extended 68 percent of its total loans to agricultural production and rural developments, and would maintain the ratio at around 70 percent in coming years.

Last year, Agribank's loans to agriculture rose 15 percent from 2010 to nearly 302 trillion dong ($14.5 billion). It is a key lender for coffee and rice businesses, the commodities in which Vietnam ranks as the world's second-largest exporter.

The government has projected annual economic growth of 6.5-7 percent for the 2011-2015 period. The Southeast Asian country's economy slowed to a growth rate of 5.89 percent last year, after rising 6.78 percent in 2010.

RESTRUCTURING THE BANKING SECTOR

Between now and 2015, Vietnam will aim to strengthen the banking system and ensure its safety by restructuring the banks with low liquidity or with high bad debts, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a statement issued on March 1.

Vietnam "will speed up the equitisation of state-run commercial banks, among which Agribank's equitisation can be conducted at an appropriate time to ensure the state holds governing stakes in commercial banks after their equitisation," Dung said in the statement obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Vietnam uses 'equitisation' to describe the privatisation process in which the state sells a minority of its shares in IPOs. It could take years for state-run entities to list shares after their IPOs, unlike in other foreign markets.

So far only VietinBank, now the country's largest partly-private lender by assets, and Vietcombank have listed their shares while BIDV remains unlisted since its IPO in December. The three are still considered state-run banks.

The government encourages bank mergers and acquisitions by 2015, while state-run banks will clean up their balance sheets and cut bad debt to below 3 percent of loans, based on Vietnam's accounting standards, Dung said.

There is little clarity about the central bank's plans for handling non-performing loans, which official statistics indicate to be near 4 percent of all outstanding loans at the end of 2011, but which experts say is much higher.

Weak banks could sell their bad debt to a debt-trading firm run by the Finance Ministry, the statement said.

It allows the central bank to inject cash in the banks with liquidity problems, buy stakes in weak banks to improve them before selling to other banks or other investors.

Late last year the State Bank of Vietnam started the restructuring process by allowing a merger of three small lenders in Ho Chi Minh City and placed state-run bank BIDV in the new entity to represent the state stake. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)