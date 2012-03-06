* Agribank projects 10-15 pct annual lending growth
* IPO planned within 2012-2015 - govt
* More bank M&As projected - govt
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, March 6 State-owned Agribank,
Vietnam's largest lender by assets, said it aims to expand its
operations and double its credit growth by 2015 even as it
undergoes a partial privatisation in line with government
policies.
In a campaign to restructure Vietnam's banking sector by
2015, a government directive issued last week said Agribank
could sell shares but stressed that the state will still own the
majority of the stake.
Hanoi-based Agribank is now the only lender with full state
ownership. Another three major state-run banks have conducted
their initial public offering and two of them have been listed.
Agribank, or the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural
Development, said it has projected annual credit growth of
between 10 and 15 percent by 2015, after both lending and its
total assets expanded around 7 percent in 2011.
Agribank also projected annual profit growth of 10 percent
by then while its assets would rise on par with annual lending
growth, it said in a statement on its web site
(www.agribank.com.vn).
The bank, with total assets of $26.7 billion at the end of
2011, said it extended 68 percent of its total loans to
agricultural production and rural developments, and would
maintain the ratio at around 70 percent in coming years.
Last year, Agribank's loans to agriculture rose 15 percent
from 2010 to nearly 302 trillion dong ($14.5 billion). It is a
key lender for coffee and rice businesses, the commodities in
which Vietnam ranks as the world's second-largest exporter.
The government has projected annual economic growth of 6.5-7
percent for the 2011-2015 period. The Southeast Asian country's
economy slowed to a growth rate of 5.89 percent last year, after
rising 6.78 percent in 2010.
RESTRUCTURING THE BANKING SECTOR
Between now and 2015, Vietnam will aim to strengthen the
banking system and ensure its safety by restructuring the banks
with low liquidity or with high bad debts, Prime Minister Nguyen
Tan Dung said in a statement issued on March 1.
Vietnam "will speed up the equitisation of state-run
commercial banks, among which Agribank's equitisation can be
conducted at an appropriate time to ensure the state holds
governing stakes in commercial banks after their equitisation,"
Dung said in the statement obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Vietnam uses 'equitisation' to describe the privatisation
process in which the state sells a minority of its shares in
IPOs. It could take years for state-run entities to list shares
after their IPOs, unlike in other foreign markets.
So far only VietinBank, now the country's largest
partly-private lender by assets, and Vietcombank have
listed their shares while BIDV remains unlisted since its IPO
in December. The three are still considered state-run
banks.
The government encourages bank mergers and acquisitions by
2015, while state-run banks will clean up their balance sheets
and cut bad debt to below 3 percent of loans, based on Vietnam's
accounting standards, Dung said.
There is little clarity about the central bank's plans for
handling non-performing loans, which official statistics
indicate to be near 4 percent of all outstanding loans at the
end of 2011, but which experts say is much
higher.
Weak banks could sell their bad debt to a debt-trading firm
run by the Finance Ministry, the statement said.
It allows the central bank to inject cash in the banks with
liquidity problems, buy stakes in weak banks to improve them
before selling to other banks or other investors.
Late last year the State Bank of Vietnam started the
restructuring process by allowing a merger of three small
lenders in Ho Chi Minh City and placed state-run bank BIDV in
the new entity to represent the state stake.
