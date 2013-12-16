HANOI Dec 16 Vietnam's budget carrier VietJet
Air has agreed an $800 million deal to buy 40 engines from CFM
International, a joint venture between General Electric
and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, the firms
said on Monday.
The agreement was signed by representatives of GE and CFM in
the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Monday. CFM's Executive Vice
President Gael Meheust said the $800 million would cover 28
engines for the Airbus A320 and 12 for the A321 models.
VietJet reached a $9 billion agreement on Sept. 25 with
Airbus to buy 92 jets, mostly A320s, for delivery over
the next eight years, in what was the latest big order by
Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding airlines.
VietJet is aiming for a stock market listing in either Hong
Kong or Singapore in 2015 to fund expansion beyond Vietnam.