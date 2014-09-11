HANOI, Sept 11 The Vietnamese government has approved final plans to sell 25 percent of state-owned carrier Vietnam Airlines in a privatisation that will involve an initial public offering of shares, an online newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Hanoi-based airline, with a registered capital of 14 trillion dong ($661 million), will sell 20 percent of stake to a strategic partner or partners, Vietnamese news website NDH quoted a senior government official as saying.

A further 5 percent will be sold to other investors, according to NDH, while the state will retain a 75 percent holding.

($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)