HANOI, Sept 11 The Vietnamese government has
approved final plans to sell 25 percent of state-owned carrier
Vietnam Airlines in a privatisation that will involve an initial
public offering of shares, an online newspaper reported on
Thursday.
The Hanoi-based airline, with a registered capital of 14
trillion dong ($661 million), will sell 20 percent of stake to a
strategic partner or partners, Vietnamese news website NDH
quoted a senior government official as saying.
A further 5 percent will be sold to other investors,
according to NDH, while the state will retain a 75 percent
holding.
($1=21,180 dong)
