Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
HANOI, March 12 National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines Co Ltd will list its shares on the country's stock exchange by November this year, the chief executive of the airline said on Thursday.
"We will follow the rule to list within one year (from the initial public offering date)," Pham Ngoc Minh told Reuters after the company's general shareholder meeting.
Minh also said the airline is in the process of selecting a foreign strategic investor, but declined to name any firm.
Vietnam Airlines' initial public offering last November, which raised $51 million via selling 3.47 percent of the company, attracted little interest from foreign investors.
The state will retain 75 percent stake in the airline and plans to sell one-fifth to a strategic investor, which is likely to be a foreign airline. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.