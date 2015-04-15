HANOI, April 15 Vietnam-based budget airline
VietJet Air is to finance the purchase of five Airbus
planes via a credit line of nearly $60 million arranged by
French-based lender BNP Paribas SA, the carrier said
on Wednesday.
The two-year loan will help finance VietJet's purchase of
Airbus planes under a $9 billion order placed in 2014, as the
carrier seeks to tap into a booming southeast Asian market and
eyes new ventures with airlines in north Asian countries.
VietJet, Vietnam's first privately owned carrier, has a
fleet of 23 planes and will receive between six and 10 jets each
year of the 100 ordered from Airbus. It is researching routes to
Europe, the statement said.
VietJet plans to raise funds through a stock market
flotation this year, while not ruling out bond issues and bank
loans. It said in January it had won a $400 million credit line
with domestic lender TPBank, to run through 2020.
BNP Paribas was the financial adviser for VietJet in renting
its first seven jets during 2014-2015, according to the
statement.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by David Holmes)