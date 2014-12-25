HANOI Dec 25 Vietnam has started operating a
new $900 million airport terminal that will nearly double the
capital's flight capacity, the latest move in expanding what is
one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.
Passenger planes took off on Thursday from Noi Bai terminal
two, Hanoi airport's new wing that will handle 10 million
passengers per year and up to 15 million in future as demand
rises for air travel at home and abroad.
Noi Bai has been overstretched for years with only one
terminal and capacity of 12 million annual passengers. The new
terminal formally opens on Dec. 31.
Foreign arrivals in Vietnam rose more than 10 percent last
year to 7.6 million, government data showed, while domestic
demand is climbing amid rapid middle class growth and
competition between airlines in a country with underdeveloped
rail and road infrastructure.
Vietnam is poised to be the world's seventh-fastest growing
market for international passengers during 2013-2017, as a
regional open skies initiative takes off and Southeast Asia
moves towards an integrated economic community, according to the
International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Vietnam's passenger traffic almost doubled between 2008 and
2013, IATA said.
The Southeast Asian nation has plans for a $18.7 billion
international airport in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi
Minh City as the existing Tan Son Nhat airport will be at full
capacity of 25 million passengers a year in 2016.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)