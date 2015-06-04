HANOI, June 4 Vietnamese lawmakers called for
speedy approval of a $15.8 billion airport on Thursday to get
construction started and address chronic capacity shortages in
one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.
The Long Thanh International Airport outside the economic
hub Ho Chi Minh City would be Vietnam's most ambitious
infrastructure project yet and aims to eventually handle 100
million passengers and five billion tonnes of goods a year.
Vietnam wants Long Thanh to be a regional transit hub to
rival Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok and plans to build it in
three separate phases from 2018-2050, starting with $5.2 billion
from 2018-2025.
The airport was discussed during a National Assembly session
on Thursday attended by Vietnam's state-controlled media, which
reported broad support to approve the project within a month.
Foreign media are not permitted to cover legislative
proceedings.
"Our country needs an advanced airport on par with the
world, soon," Tuoi Tre news quoted Hai Phong lawmaker Tran Ngoc
Vinh as telling the house. "If we're late, we lose this golden
opportunity."
Ho Chi Minh City delegate Tran Du Lich said a decision on
the airport should be made right away and the details and costs
thrashed out later.
"The efficiency maths test needs to be calculated carefully
and in the long-term," the government's news website quoted him
saying.
The idea of the airport was first floated a decade ago and
is expected to attract large foreign interest in contracts from
construction and technology to services and retail.
France's Aeroports de Paris SA has already
approached Vietnam's government with a view to becoming a
strategic partner with state-run Airports Corporation of
Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported in March.
According to preliminary figures given to lawmakers, the
second phase of Long Thanh would be built from 2030 to 2035,
costing $4 billion. The third stage would run from 2040 to 2050,
worth $6.6 billion.
The initial cost of the region's newest hub, Bangkok's
Suvarnabhumi Airport, was $4.6 billion with annual capacity of
45 million passengers. Singapore's Changi Airport plans to
double yearly capacity to 130 million passengers in a decade.
Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport opened a second terminal last year
worth $900 million, nearly doubling its capacity to 22 million
passengers.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Dominic
Evans)