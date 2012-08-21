HANOI Aug 21 Vietnamese police have arrested a
banking tycoon and summoned another senior executive for
questioning, state media said on Tuesday, reigniting concern
over Vietnam's fragile banking industry.
Nguyen Duc Kien, the well-known multimillionaire founder of
Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank, was accused of
wrongdoing in connection with three private firms, state-run
Vietnam Television quoted the Police Ministry as saying in a
statement.
ACB is 15 percent owned by Standard Chartered Plc.
The charges, the ministry said, did not relate to business
at ACB, one of Vietnam's largest banks. But shares in the Ho Chi
Minh City-based bank tumbled nearly 7 percent, pushing the
broader stock market index down nearly 5 percent.
Police also summoned a senior ACB executive for questioning
on Tuesday, the official news website VNExpress reported.
The news rekindled concern over a banking industry strained
by four years of high inflation, tumbling asset prices and ties
to a state sector plagued by red ink, corruption and cronyism.
An ACB official declined to comment on the matter, noting
that Kien holds less than 5 percent of ACB shares. Police
Ministry officials were not immediately available.
Kien, 48, a public figure in Vietnam, is deputy chairman of
the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Co, which runs
Vietnam's top-tier professional football league. He is also
chief executive of Hanoi-based Asia Financial Group Joint Stock
Co, ACB said in its annual report for 2011.
A National Assembly committee is scheduled to question State
Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh later on Tuesday over
the banking sector's bad debt.
Stocks in other publicly listed banks such as Vietnam Export
Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) and
Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)
also fell.
