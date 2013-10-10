Oct 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2013 2012
Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Sept
Units 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679 7,041
Y/y pct 20.2 13.6 22.7 41.0 43.5 34.0 -2.0 -40.4 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA
members.
Toyota retained its top position in sales in August, a place it has
held since September 2012.
Sales between January and September rose 20 percent from a year earlier to
67,045 vehicles, VAMA said.
Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at 109,000 vehicles, VAMA said in
a report.
Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to
80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped
33 percent to 92,600 vehicles.
