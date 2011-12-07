HANOI, Dec 7 Car sales in Vietnam slipped 1 percent in the first 11 months of the year from the same period last year to 98,709 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Wednesday. Sales in November alone dropped 22 percent from the same month in 2010 to 8,773 units, the association said in its monthly report. Vietnamese car maker Truong Hai led the sector, with January-November sales of 28,556 units, up 22 percent from the same period last year, the report said. Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias and buses. Toyota ranked second, with 27,218 units, down 1 percent from the first 11 months of 2010, VAMA said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)