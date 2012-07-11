July 11 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
_________________2012______________ _______2011_______
Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov June
Units 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 7,696
Y/Y pct -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -23.4
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country.
The Transport Ministry said it would take several more years
before a fee aimed at limiting personal vehicles and cutting
down on traffic congestion could be imposed.
VAMA had said earlier it had sought government approval to
quash the plan for imposing such a fee, which had affected car
sales.
