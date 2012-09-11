HANOI, Sept 11 Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
_________________2012__________________________ __2011
Month Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Aug
Units 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 4,274 9,616
Y/Y pct -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country.
January-August car sales dropped 32 percent from a year
earlier to 48,910 units. The annual sales of cars is forecast to
reach 88,000 units, VAMA said.
