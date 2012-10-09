HANOI Oct 9 Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
____________________2012_______________________ __2011
Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Sept
Units 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 10,216
Y/Y pct -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Toyota took the top sales position last month from
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai, leading 18 manufacturers in the
country.
January-September car sales fell 31.6 percent from a year
earlier to 55,928 units, VAMA said in its monthly report.
The association has raised its forecast for Vietnam's 2012
annual car sales by nearly 7 percent to 94,000 units, from
88,000 units projected last month, based on September data, the
report said.
Sales in September picked up from August, and the annual
percentage decline in September had moderated slightly from that
in August.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ken Wills)