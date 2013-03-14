March 14 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales ____2013____ _____________________2012________________ Month Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Feb Units 3,679 7,363 8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 6,174 Y/Y pct -40.4 +72.3 -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members. Toyota retained its top position in sales last month, having extended the rank held since September 2012. Sales during the first two months of 2013 rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 11,042 vehicles, VAMA said. January 2012 had a record low revenue due to an increase in registration fee as of Jan. 1, so most purchases had been made in December 2011, the association said. Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from the previous year to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said. Overall car sales in Vietnam this year would rise 8 percent from 2012 to about 100,000 vehicles, VAMA has projected. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)