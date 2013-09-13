Sept 13 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2013 2012
Month Aug July June May April March Feb Aug
Unit 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679 6,371
Y/y pct 13.6 22.7 +41.0 +43.5 +34.0 -2.0 -40.4 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 19 VAMA members.
Toyota retained its top position in sales in
August, a place held since September 2012.
Sales between January and August rose 20 percent from a year
earlier to 58,576 vehicles, VAMA said.
Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at around 100,000
vehicles, VAMA said in a report.
Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a
year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the
country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600
vehicles, the association had said.
