HANOI, Aug 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales _________________2012_______________________ ____2011____ Month July June May April March Feb Jan Dec July Units 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 4,274 10,937 8,642 Y/Y pct -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members. Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country. Car sales between January and July fell 31.4 percent from a year ago to 42,462 units, VAMA said. It forecast sales in the whole of 2012 at 93,000 units. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jijo Jacob)