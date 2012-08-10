HANOI, Aug 10 Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
_________________2012_______________________ ____2011____
Month July June May April March Feb Jan Dec July
Units 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 4,274 10,937 8,642
Y/Y pct -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country.
Car sales between January and July fell 31.4 percent from a
year ago to 42,462 units, VAMA said.
It forecast sales in the whole of 2012 at 93,000 units.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jijo Jacob)