HANOI Nov 26 Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
____________________2012_________________________ __2011
Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Oct
Units 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 9,369
Y/Y pct -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
Toyota retained its top sales position in October
among 18 manufacturers in Vietnam.
January-October car sales fell 30 percent from a year
earlier to 63,358 units, VAMA said in its monthly report.
The association has forecast Vietnam's 2012 annual sales at
94,000 units.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)