HANOI Dec 10 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

____________________2012__________________________ __2011 Month Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April Nov Units 8,502 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 8,865 Y/Y pct -4.0 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 n/a

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members.

Toyota retained its top sales position in November among 18 manufacturers in Vietnam.

January-November car sales fell 28 percent from a year earlier to 71,860 vehicles, VAMA said in its monthly report.

The association has forecast Vietnam's 2012 annual sales at 94,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)