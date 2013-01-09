HANOI, Jan 9 Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
_____________________2012______________________ __2011
Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Dec
Units 8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 10,937
Y/Y pct -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 18 VAMA members.
Toyota retained its top sales position in December.
Car sales by VAMA members last year fell 27 percent from
2011 to 80,487 vehicles, the association said in its monthly
report for December.
It said sales in 2012 by the country's entire car industry,
including non-VAMA members, dropped 33 percent from the previous
year to nearly 92,600 vehicles, below an industry forecast of
94,000 vehicles.
The association has projected overall car sales in 2013 to
rise 8 percent to around 100,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)