HANOI, Jan 9 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales _____________________2012______________________ __2011 Month Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Dec Units 8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 10,937 Y/Y pct -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 18 VAMA members. Toyota retained its top sales position in December. Car sales by VAMA members last year fell 27 percent from 2011 to 80,487 vehicles, the association said in its monthly report for December. It said sales in 2012 by the country's entire car industry, including non-VAMA members, dropped 33 percent from the previous year to nearly 92,600 vehicles, below an industry forecast of 94,000 vehicles. The association has projected overall car sales in 2013 to rise 8 percent to around 100,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)