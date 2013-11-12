BRIEF-Woolworths Ltd responds to IMF Bentham's proposal to fund shareholder class action
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund shareholder class action against co
Nov 12 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
2013 2012 Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Oct Units 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 7,554 Y/y pct 15.0 20.2 13.6 22.7 41.0 43.5 34.0 -2.0 n/a
NOTES:
Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members.
Toyota retained its top position in sales in October, a place it has held since September 2012.
Sales between January and October rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 75,766 vehicles, VAMA said.
Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at 109,000 vehicles, VAMA said.
Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund shareholder class action against co
* Says preliminary net profit down 16.0 percent y/y at 3.7 billion yuan ($535.95 million)