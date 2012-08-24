* CEO of Asia Commercial Bank resigns, arrested
* Central bank says withdrawals peaked on Wed
* Crisis sparked by arrest of high-profile co-founder
By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug 24 A Vietnamese
central bank official said on Friday that problems at a big bank
hit by a scandal appeared to be contained, while the country's
stock market regained a bit of the ground lost this week
following arrest of one of the bank's founders.
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) has been rocked by two
arrests, of co-founder Nguyen Duc Kien on Monday and then
of chief executive Ly Xuan Hai late on Thursday. After Kien's
arrest, some depositors withdrew their savings.
Nguyen Hoang Minh, deputy director of the State Bank of
Vietnam's branch in Ho Chi Minh City, told Reuters that
withdrawals at ACB had peaked on Wednesday, falling on both the
following days.
"ACB's troubles have not spread to other banks," Minh said.
"The ongoing situation at ACB has been better than expected."
The central bank official's comments came as ACB tried to
convince customers their money was safe following after the
resignation and arrest of its chief executive.
At ACB's headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, staff handed out
leaflets to customers highlighting a central bank assurance that
deposits in the bank were secure.
Queues at branches of other banks in Ho Chi Minh City were
normal on Friday.
At ACB, a screen on the wall repeatedly showed state
television footage talking about the safety of the bank, as
three security trucks drew up outside with bags of cash that
needed around 40 staff to bring inside.
ACB, one of the biggest banks in Vietnam, has faced a run on
deposits since the government on Tuesday announced the arrest of
co-founder Kien, who is accused of running illegal businesses.
Late on Thursday, ACB, which is 15 percent owned by Standard
Chartered PLC, said that Chief Executive Hai, 47, had
resigned.
'INTENTIONAL WRONGDOINGS'
The official Vietnam News Agency reported he had been
arrested that day, accused of "intentional wrongdoings that
violated state regulations on economic management, causing
serious consequences."
That wording is often used in cases where a person goes on
trial on corruption charges. If found guilty, a convicted person
could face up to 20 years in jail.
The state news report gave no detail on the charges against
Hai, who has doctorates in physics and mathematics and joined
the bank in 1996. It cited police investigators as saying he
would remain in detention for four months.
Some of the customers at ACB's headquarters seemed reassured
by the central bank guarantee.
"I feel more confident after the support pledged by the
State Bank and also because ACB is a major bank," said Pham
Hoang Anh Tuan, although he was still debating whether to
withdraw his gold deposits.
The price of gold rose on the domestic market earlier in the
week as small savers, fearing a bank crash, saw it as a safe
haven. It was lower on Friday after the central bank stopped
banks from taking fresh gold deposits or lending gold to clients
from Thursday.
WELL-KNOWN FIGURE
Kien, 48, is still an ACB shareholder, although he no longer
has a role in its management.
He is chairman of B&B Investment and Trade Joint Stock Co,
ACB Hanoi Investment Joint Stock Co and Asia Hanoi Financial
Investment Co. The three companies were established to invest in
real-estate projects but they raised funds and invested the
proceeds in bank shares instead, state media said.
Kien is a well-known figure in the Communist-run country, a
member of one of its wealthiest families and deputy chairman of
the company that runs its premier soccer league.
His arrest triggered a slide of more than 10 percent in the
main stock market index to a six-month low by the close
on Thursday, but it rose 1.76 percent on Friday.
Shares in ACB, Vietnam's fourth-biggest partly private
lender, rose 3.8 percent on Friday to 21,800 dong after losing
nearly one-fifth of their value earlier in the week.
Other bank shares were mixed on the day. Sacombank
gained 2 percent while Eximbank lost 1.7 percent.
ACB said its assets totalled more than 225 trillion dong
($10.8 billion) as of Aug. 22, down around 20 percent from the
end of last year, while its capital adequacy ratio stood at
10.27 percent.
On Friday, Fitch Ratings said that recent events in the
Vietnamese banking industry highlight its vulnerabilities to
shocks and could put financial stability at risk, increasing the
potential for negative rating actions on banks. Vietnamese
banks' ratings are already among the lowest in Asia Pacific.