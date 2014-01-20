HANOI Jan 20 BIDV, Vietnam's second largest
bank by assets, will debut on the local stock market on Jan. 24,
with shares starting at 18,700 dong ($0.9) each, a senior
executive in the state-controlled lender said on Monday.
Tran Phuong, a deputy general director of BIDV, told
reporters, the bank had also increased gross profits last year
by 21 percent year-on-year to 5.23 trillion dong ($248 million).
BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam,
won approval last week to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
. The listing, with an initial market value of $2.5
billion, will be the country's biggest-ever stock debut.
($1=21,070 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)