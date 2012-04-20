HANOI, April 20 Vietnam has revised its credit growth last year to 14.41 percent from 2010 from an initial estimate of 10.9 percent, the government said on Friday.

The 2011 money supply growth was also changed to 12.37 percent versus an estimate of 9.27 percent, the government said in a report to the National Assembly.

It also revised last year's trade deficit up to $9.84 billion from $9.51 billion, the report said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)