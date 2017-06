HANOI, June 19 Bad debt in Vietnam's banking system rose to 4.14 percent of total loans as of April from 3.06 percent at the end of 2011, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.

The total non-performing loans at banks stood at 108.6 trillion dong ($5.18 billion) at the end of April, the Vietnam Economic Times said on its website, quoting the central bank governor's report to the National Assembly.

