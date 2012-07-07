HANOI, July 7 Bad debts from outstanding loans
in Vietnam's banking system rose to 4.47 percent at the end of
May from 4.14 percent a month earlier as businesses could not
settle loans due to their high inventory, the central bank said
on Saturday.
The State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement that 84
percent of non-performing loans were mortgage-based and the
value of the mortgages was equivalent to 135 percent of the bad
debts.
Lenders had made provisions worth 67 trillion dong (3.2
billion) by the end of May to deal with the bad debts, the
statement said.
Last month, state media reported non-performing loans rose
to 4.14 percent of total lending to 108.6 trillion dong ($5.18
billion) as of April as economic difficulties prevented
businesses from settling debts and getting new loans.
Governor Nguyen Van Binh had been previously reported as
saying non-performing loans had risen to 10 percent from 6
percent of total loans, without giving a timeframe for the
figure.
Non-performing loans stood at 3.07 percent at the end of
last year, the central bank said.
In the banking system reform plan published in March, the
State Bank of Vietnam said it would resolve non-performing loans
by selling mortgaged bad debts to the Finance Ministry's Debt
and Asset Trading Co and allowing banks to turn their loans into
the stakes in borrowers' firms.
The government will consider buying property projects which
were used as the mortgages for loans and use them for social
welfare purposes and state agencies' use, the plan said.
The central bank also aims to establish a national asset
management firm to speed up resolving bad debts, state media has
reported.
The total loans in the banking system rose 0.76 percent in
June from the end of last year while the money supply was up
5.57 percent versus the government's estimate of 6.84 percent,
the statement said.
Vietnam's economy slowed to a 4.38 percent growth in the
first half this year from 5.57 percent in the same period last
year. Businesses had high inventories and were reluctant to
borrow while lending rates were high, leading to a negative
credit growth in the first four months this year.
In late May, the government shifted its priorities to
stimulating expansion and Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told
banks with surplus funds to boost lending, after the inflation
rate fell to below 10 percent for the first time since October
2010.
The central bank said it plans to bring the credit growth to
8-10 percent in the second half of the year.
The total deposits in the banking system rose an estimated
6.49 percent in the first half of the year, the central bank
said.
It has completed the plans to restructure two ailing lenders
and will build the consolidation schemes for four remaining weak
banks, the statement said, without naming the banks.
($1=20,850 dong)
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)