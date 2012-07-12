HANOI, July 12 Vietnam's non-performing loans were estimated at 8.6 percent of the banking system's total lending at the end of March, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday.

The value of the bad debt amounted to 202 trillion dong ($9.69 billion), an online report of the Vietnam Economic Times (vneconomy.vn) quoted a central bank official as saying.

($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)