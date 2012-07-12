(Changes attribution, adds details)
HANOI, July 12 Vietnam's bad debt rose to 8.6
percent of total loans in the banking system at the end of
March, doubling the previously published figures, as businesses
faced many difficulties in a slowing economy, the central bank
said on Thursday.
The value of the bad debt amounted to 202 trillion dong
($9.69 billion), the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement,
citing investigative results by its inspectors.
The central bank estimates were far higher than those it had
issued earlier based on banks' estimates, which had put the
ratio of bad debts to outstanding loans at 4.47 percent at the
end of May.
The ratio and the value of non-performing loans in Vietnam's
banking system have been fraught with uncertainty, with several
different figures so far this year.
Governor Nguyen Van Binh had been previously reported as
saying non-performing loans had risen to 10 percent from 6
percent of total loans, without giving a timeframe for the
figure.
Non-performing loans stood at 3.07 percent at the end of
last year, the central bank said.
The central bank said that by the end of March, 84 percent
of non-performing loans were mortgage-based and the value of the
mortgages was equivalent to 135 percent of the bad debts.
Lenders had set aside provisions worth 67.3 trillion dong
(3.23 billion), or 57.2 percent of the bad debt value, by the
end of May to deal with the debts, the statement said.
The reason for the large gap between the central bank
inspectorate's figures and banks' data was that lenders tended
to report bad debt at a lower ratio, it said.
"Several banks did not comply with the regulations about
debt classification, recording non-performing loans below the
actual figure to reduce their provisions," the statement said.
This is the first time Vietnam's central bank acknowledged
the actual non-performing loans were higher than previously
reported figures.
Analysts have said Vietnam banking system's real bad debt
ratio could be two to three times the official figure while
Fitch Ratings has put it at 13 percent.
Vietnam recorded an average credit growth at 26.56 percent a
year in the 2008-2011 period while non-performing loans expanded
at an average 51 percent a year, the central bank said.
Bad debt rose swiftly in the past few years due to the
economic instability, high inventories, rapid credit expansion,
risk management weakness and poor supervision of lenders, the
statement said.
The central bank unveiled banking reforms in March that
envisaged the sale of mortgaged bad debts to the Finance
Ministry's Debt and Asset Trading Co and would allow banks to
convert loans into stakes in borrowers' firms.
The government will consider buying property projects which
were used as the mortgages for loans and use them for social
welfare purposes and state agencies' use, the plan said.
The central bank also aims to establish a national asset
management firm to speed up resolution of bad debts, state media
has reported.
($1=20,850 dong)
