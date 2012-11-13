HANOI Nov 13 Non-performing loans in Vietnam's
banking system reached 8.82 percent of total lending at the end
of September and are difficult to deal with, the country's
central bank governor said on Tuesday.
Nguyen Van Binh also told the parliament that non-performing
loans rose 66 percent in the first 10 months this year, though
he did not say whether that increase was from the same period of
2011 or from another timeframe. In televised remarks, Binh said
that non-performing loans increased 64 percent in 2011 and 41
percent in 2010.
Vietnam has one of the highest levels of non-performing
loans in Southeast Asia. Increasing levels of bad loans stem
from years of very rapid credit growth intended to fuel economic
expansion. Overlending for real estate and poor supervision of
credit extension saddled the country with economic woes.
This year, a slowing economy and weak domestic consumption
have exacerbated loan problems. The government has said that
unsold industrial product inventory in October was 20.3 percent
higher than a year earlier.
The percentage of loans that were non-performing at the end
of September was only marginally above end-June's 8.80 percent.
But the level was only 3.8 percent at the end of 2011.
"The bad debt issue could be resolved, but it is by no means
easy," Binh said.
Lenders' reports showed the non-performing loans at 4.93
percent as of Sept. 30, but several lenders, who had reported
non-performing loans at 1-3 percent, have been found by
inspectors to instead have far higher levels, Binh said.
Banks had restructured loans worth 252 trillion dong, or
around 8 percent of the nation's total lending of 2,700 trillion
dong ($129.6 billion) by Sept. 30 while they had made provisions
worth 75 trillion dong, he said.
Around 80 percent of the bad debts are mortgage-based, while
46 percent of all loans have real estate mortgages, he said,
quoting reports submitted by Vietnamese commercial banks.
Binh, whose policies to restructure banks and to reinforce
the state's monopoly in controlling gold brands have stirred
controversy, pledged to ease bad-debt problems by stimulating
home-buying packages and work with the ministries of finance,
industry and planning to deal with related issues.
In September, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Vietnam
to its lowest rating ever, citing a weak banking sector likely
in need of "extraordinary support".
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)