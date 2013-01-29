BRIEF-Group Lease updates on involvement of co in fraud in trading in shares of Wedge Holdings
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
HANOI Jan 29 Vietnam's two leading partly private lenders Eximbank and Sacombank may merge in the next three to five years, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.
The two banks, both based in Ho Chi Minh City, will seek approval for the plan from shareholders and government agencies, an online report of the Saigon Times newspaper(thesaigontimes.vn) quoted an Eximbank statement as saying.
Eximbank, or the Vietnam Export-Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank, is 15.13 percent owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
STOCKHOLM, June 2 Streaming music service Spotify could be floated within a year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, after co-founder Martin Lorentzon told Swedish radio a listing was not in the pipeline.