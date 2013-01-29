* Eximbank, Sacombank plan five-year cooperation, merger
* Trading volume in both banks' shares rises
HANOI Jan 29 Vietnam's leading partly private
lenders, Eximbank and Sacombank, said on
Tuesday they will consider merging as part of a cooperation
plan, sparking high-volume trade in their shares which both
closed higher on the day.
The two banks, both based in Ho Chi Minh City, plan to merge
in the next three to five years and will seek approval for the
merger from shareholders and government agencies, Eximbank said
in a statement.
Vietnam's banking system, which has been hit hard by
non-performing loans, has long been awaiting a consolidation of
weak lenders. The country's central bank wants to reform nine
lenders via mergers as part of a restructuring process started
in 2011.
Eximbank and Sacombank are not among the nine lenders
involved in the consolidation plan.
The two banks would sign a five-year cooperation plan in
which they will support each other in lending, interbank
activities, payments and in other areas, Eximbank said.
"This is the biggest merger deal so far, which will also
draw interest from foreign investors," said Vu Duy Khanh, head
analyst at Navibank Securities.
Eximbank, or the Vietnam Export-Import Commercial Joint
Stock Bank, is already 15.13 percent owned by Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc.
Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30
percent. A foreign strategic investor could own 20 percent
subject to government approval.
The merger, which was widely expected, will bring together
Eximbank's capital strength and Sacombank's network, said Michel
Tosto, director of institutional sales and brokerage at Ban Viet
Securities.
Trading in both banks' shares jumped after news of the
merger plan was released.
The volume of Eximbank shares traded hit 9.3 million, its
highest in three months, while 1.08 million Sacombank shares
changed hands, the heaviest volume in a month, exchange data
showed.
Eximbank share rose 2.96 percent to close at 17,400 dong (84
U.S. cents) and shares in Sacombank gained 0.88 percent to end
at 23,000 dong. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
closed up 0.92 percent at 484.01.
Eximbank currently owns a 9.73-percent stake in Sacombank,
or Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Bank, which is Vietnam's
eighth-largest partly private lender by assets.
($1=20,820 dong)
