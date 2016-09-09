HANOI, Sept 9 A Vietnamese court jailed a former
bank executive for 30 years on Friday for illegally withdrawing
more than 9 trillion dong ($404 million), the biggest such loss
brought to light in the country's banking sector, state-run
newspapers reported.
Pham Cong Danh, former chairman of the Construction Bank,
was found guilty by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court of
intentional wrongdoings and violations of lending rules, the
official Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper said.
Danh stood trial with 35 other defendants, including many of
the bank's executives. The former chief executive officer was
jailed for 22 years.
Starting as a tile seller, Danh expanded his family shop
into a company dealing with building materials, real estate and
tourism before buying the small, debt-ridden Trust Bank in 2012,
which was later renamed the Construction Bank, based in the
Mekong Delta province of Long An.
Danh and his bank staff had drawn up false lending papers to
withdraw funds from the bank, even after it was placed under
special supervision by the central bank because of its losses.
Vietnam's fragmented banking sector has undergone major
reform in recent years, with stricter lending and debt
classification, forced takeovers, numerous fraud investigations
and the formation of a state-run asset management company to
lend support.
The State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank,
bought the Construction Bank in early 2015 and assigned
Vietcombank, the country's biggest listed bank, to
oversee the restructuring process.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Nick Macfie)