HANOI Feb 21 State utility Vietnam
Electricity (EVN) is selling a 5.3 percent stake in ABBank,
which is 20 percent owned by Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
, to a Vietnamese lender in a move to divest from
non-core businesses, a state-run website said on Tuesday.
"EVN is asking the central bank's branch in Ho Chi Minh City
for permission to sell the 5.3 percent stake of ABBank to
HDBank," Vietnamplus (www.vietnamplus.vn), run by the Vietnam
News Agency, quoted EVN Chief Executive Officer Pham Le Thanh as
saying.
It gave no value of the share sale.
EVN now owns 25 percent of Ho Chi Minh City-based ABBank,
state-run Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said in an online
report (vneconomy.vn).
Smaller lender HDBank, or Ho Chi Minh City Development Bank,
has a registered capital of 3 trillion dong.
Apart from the ownership of the Malaysian investor, ABBank,
or An Binh Bank, with a registered capital of 4.2 trillion dong
($202 million), is also 10 percent owned by the International
Finance Corp.
The government has requested that state groups divest from
non-core businesses in an attempt to stabilise the economy after
years of over-investing in stock and real estate markets, which
has stoked inflation.
The prime minister has recently relieved EVN Chairman Dao
Van Hung from the post after EVN's losses and its ailing
subsidiary EVN Telecom, state media have reported.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)