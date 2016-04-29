April 29 The following table updates the assets and registered
capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.
NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong
FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP
Agribank 12-15 833,000.00 29,605
#Vietnam Development Bank 12-13 298,986.37 12,485
#Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-15 144,204.00 10,696
Dai Duong Bank 06-14 68,783.30 4,000
Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.00 3,018
Construction Bank 12-11 27,171.30 3,000
Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-15 21,906.00 3,394
State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) 10,000
NOTES: # policy lenders
PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 31 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP
BIDV 12-15 *850,669.65 34,187
VietinBank 03-16 *791,737.40 37,234
Vietcombank 03-16 *662,324.19 26,650
Sai Gon Commercial Bank (SCB) 12-15 *311,514.00 14,295
Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 03-16 *306,515.44 18,852
Military Bank 12-15 *221,041.99 16,000
Sahabank 12-15 *204,704.14 9,486
Asia Commercial Bank 12-15 201,456.99 9,377
Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 12-15 193,876.43 *9,181
Technological & Commercial Bank 12-15 192,009.07 8,878
Eximbank 03-16 *122,221.12 12,355
Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 12-15 *107,587.38 6,460
Maritime Bank (MSB) 12-15 *104,311.28 11,750
HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 12-15 102,423.00 8,100
Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 12-15 *98,605.44 9,000
Dong A Bank (DAB) 12-14 87,108.00 5,000
Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-15 *84,756.84 5,466
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 12-15 *84,308.83 4,845
Tien Phong Bank (TPBank) 12-15 *76,220.83 5,550
An Binh Bank (ABBank) 12-15 *64,382.32 4,798
Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-15 *63,460.13 4,511
Phuong Dong Bank (OCB) 12-15 *49,447.19 4,000
National Citizen Bank (NCB) 12-15 48,380.00 3,010
Viet A Bank (VAB) 12-15 *41,878.18 3,098
Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 12-15 *35,469.96 *3,021
Viet Capital Bank 12-15 29,579.00 3,000
Kien Long Bank 12-15 *25,322.24 3,000
Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 12-15 *24,681.41 3,000
Bao Viet Bank 06-14 20,857.70 3,150
Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-15 17,011.80 3,080
Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-12 16,844.70 3,000
FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 6
HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-15 *72,215.32 *7,528
ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-15 *46,097.00 3,000
Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-15 *41,842.00 4,547
Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.70 3,000
Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-14 7,013.80 3,000
*Public Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-15 *9,724.12 3,000
Note: * Assets are from the 2015 financial report of VID Public Bank,
a venture in which Public Bank Bhd has acquired all of its Vietnamese
partner BIDV's stake.
REGISTERED CAPITAL (billions of
TARGET dong)
*VietinBank 49,209
*Vietcombank 35,978
Agribank 31,000
Sacombank 14,852
Eximbank 13,591
Sahabank 10,486
*ACB 10,273
Lien Viet Post Bank 9,000
HSBC Bank Vietnam 7,528
SeABank 7,466
Dong A Bank 6,000
*OCB 5,000
VIB 5,500
An Binh Bank 5,320
Bao Viet Bank 5,200
Bac A/Oricombank 5,000
NCB 4,510
Viet A 4,200
Nam A/Saigonbank 4,000
Kien Long 3,600
Date 2015 M&A, APPROVED BY SBV
Feb. 2 SBV acquires Vietnam Construction Bank
March 23 Maritime Bank - Mekong Development Bank
March 24 Public Bank Bhd to buy BIDV stake in VID
Public Bank
April 23 BIDV - Mekong Housing Bank
April 25 SBV acquires Dai Duong Bank
July 7 SBV takes over GP Bank
M&A EXPECTED IN 2015
April 14 VietinBank - PG Bank
April 20 Sacombank - Phuong Nam Bank
July 10 Siam Commercial Bank to take over Vinasiam
INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks
BNP Paribas 20 pct of Oricombank
Commonwealth Bank of Australia 20 pct of VIB
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) 20 pct of ABBank
Societe Generale 20 pct of SeABank
United Overseas Bank 20 pct of Phuong Nam
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ 19.73 pct of VietinBank
HSBC Holdings Plc 19.41 pct of Techcombank
Standard Chartered Plc 15.69 pct of ACB
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 15.07 pct of Eximbank
Mizuho Corporate Bank 15.0 pct of Vietcombank
Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a
15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent
and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.
The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a
Vietnamese bank.
In April 2015 the government said it would soon issue a decree to allow
foreigners to own more than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank.
No further decision has been made since.
The banking system includes 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture
banks, 17 financial firms and 12 financial leasing companies. There are also
nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices.
Vietnam, with a population of 91.7 million, had issued 91.23 million bank
cards at the end of June 2015, up 13.5 percent from Dec. 31, 2014, the SBV said.
Vietnam has allowed nine mergers and acquisitions in 2015 as part of the
country's banking sector reform that started in early 2012.
($1=22,250 dong)
