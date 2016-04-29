April 29 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports. NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP Agribank 12-15 833,000.00 29,605 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-13 298,986.37 12,485 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-15 144,204.00 10,696 Dai Duong Bank 06-14 68,783.30 4,000 Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.00 3,018 Construction Bank 12-11 27,171.30 3,000 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-15 21,906.00 3,394 State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) 10,000 NOTES: # policy lenders PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 31 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP BIDV 12-15 *850,669.65 34,187 VietinBank 03-16 *791,737.40 37,234 Vietcombank 03-16 *662,324.19 26,650 Sai Gon Commercial Bank (SCB) 12-15 *311,514.00 14,295 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 03-16 *306,515.44 18,852 Military Bank 12-15 *221,041.99 16,000 Sahabank 12-15 *204,704.14 9,486 Asia Commercial Bank 12-15 201,456.99 9,377 Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 12-15 193,876.43 *9,181 Technological & Commercial Bank 12-15 192,009.07 8,878 Eximbank 03-16 *122,221.12 12,355 Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 12-15 *107,587.38 6,460 Maritime Bank (MSB) 12-15 *104,311.28 11,750 HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 12-15 102,423.00 8,100 Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 12-15 *98,605.44 9,000 Dong A Bank (DAB) 12-14 87,108.00 5,000 Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-15 *84,756.84 5,466 Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 12-15 *84,308.83 4,845 Tien Phong Bank (TPBank) 12-15 *76,220.83 5,550 An Binh Bank (ABBank) 12-15 *64,382.32 4,798 Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-15 *63,460.13 4,511 Phuong Dong Bank (OCB) 12-15 *49,447.19 4,000 National Citizen Bank (NCB) 12-15 48,380.00 3,010 Viet A Bank (VAB) 12-15 *41,878.18 3,098 Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 12-15 *35,469.96 *3,021 Viet Capital Bank 12-15 29,579.00 3,000 Kien Long Bank 12-15 *25,322.24 3,000 Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 12-15 *24,681.41 3,000 Bao Viet Bank 06-14 20,857.70 3,150 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-15 17,011.80 3,080 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-12 16,844.70 3,000 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 6 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-15 *72,215.32 *7,528 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-15 *46,097.00 3,000 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-15 *41,842.00 4,547 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.70 3,000 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-14 7,013.80 3,000 *Public Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-15 *9,724.12 3,000 Note: * Assets are from the 2015 financial report of VID Public Bank, a venture in which Public Bank Bhd has acquired all of its Vietnamese partner BIDV's stake. REGISTERED CAPITAL (billions of TARGET dong) *VietinBank 49,209 *Vietcombank 35,978 Agribank 31,000 Sacombank 14,852 Eximbank 13,591 Sahabank 10,486 *ACB 10,273 Lien Viet Post Bank 9,000 HSBC Bank Vietnam 7,528 SeABank 7,466 Dong A Bank 6,000 *OCB 5,000 VIB 5,500 An Binh Bank 5,320 Bao Viet Bank 5,200 Bac A/Oricombank 5,000 NCB 4,510 Viet A 4,200 Nam A/Saigonbank 4,000 Kien Long 3,600 Date 2015 M&A, APPROVED BY SBV Feb. 2 SBV acquires Vietnam Construction Bank March 23 Maritime Bank - Mekong Development Bank March 24 Public Bank Bhd to buy BIDV stake in VID Public Bank April 23 BIDV - Mekong Housing Bank April 25 SBV acquires Dai Duong Bank July 7 SBV takes over GP Bank M&A EXPECTED IN 2015 April 14 VietinBank - PG Bank April 20 Sacombank - Phuong Nam Bank July 10 Siam Commercial Bank to take over Vinasiam INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks BNP Paribas 20 pct of Oricombank Commonwealth Bank of Australia 20 pct of VIB Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) 20 pct of ABBank Societe Generale 20 pct of SeABank United Overseas Bank 20 pct of Phuong Nam Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ 19.73 pct of VietinBank HSBC Holdings Plc 19.41 pct of Techcombank Standard Chartered Plc 15.69 pct of ACB Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 15.07 pct of Eximbank Mizuho Corporate Bank 15.0 pct of Vietcombank Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a 15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent. The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a Vietnamese bank. In April 2015 the government said it would soon issue a decree to allow foreigners to own more than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank. No further decision has been made since. The banking system includes 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture banks, 17 financial firms and 12 financial leasing companies. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices. Vietnam, with a population of 91.7 million, had issued 91.23 million bank cards at the end of June 2015, up 13.5 percent from Dec. 31, 2014, the SBV said. Vietnam has allowed nine mergers and acquisitions in 2015 as part of the country's banking sector reform that started in early 2012. ($1=22,250 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)