March 15 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.

NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong -- Fully state-owned bank: 3 MM/YR Assets Reg cap Agribank 12-11 *556,108.0 21,103 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-09 178,609.2 10,847 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-11 105,488.0 9,488 NOTE: # policy lenders -- Partly private bank: 39 MM/YR Assets Reg cap VietinBank 12-11 *460,241.0 20,230 BIDV 12-11 *405,755.4 *23,012 Vietcombank 12-11 *366,750.1 23,174

Asia Commercial Bank 12-11 *278,855.7 9,377 Technological & Commercial Bank 12-11 *180,874.0 8,788 Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) 02-12 *150,000.0 10,584 Eximbank 12-11 *183,584.7 12,355 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 12-11 *141,532.1 10,740 Military Bank 12-11 139,173.0 7,300 Maritime Bank (MSB) 12-11 *114,375.0 8,000 Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 12-11 100,000.0 *4,250 Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 09-11 72,159.1 3,212 Saigon Hanoi Bank (Sahabank) 02-12 *70,992.0 4,816 Dong A Bank (DAB) 12-11 64,560.0 4,500 Dai Duong Bank (Ocean Bank) 12-11 62,880.0 4,000 Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 01-12 *60,000.0 6,460 Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 12-10 59,807.0 5,050 Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-10 55,241.6 5,335 Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) 12-10 51,400.0 4,515 HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 12-11 *45,100.0 3,000 Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank) 12-11 41,763.4 4,050 An Binh Bank (ABBank) 11-11 38,099.0 4,200 Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.0 3,018 Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 12-11 28,000.0 3,000 Dai Tin Bank (TrustBank) 12-11 27,000.0 3,000 Phuong Dong Bank (Oricombank) 12-11 *25,499.0 3,000 Viet A Bank (VAB) 09-11 25,000.0 3,098 Nam Viet Bank (Navibank) 12-11 22,571.9 3,010 Dai A Bank (Great Asia Bank) 12-11 22,300.0 3,100 Phuong Tay Bank (Western Bank) 12-11 *20,574.3 3,000 Tien Phong Bank 06-11 20,050.3 3,000 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-11 *18,255.0 3,000 Kien Long Bank 12-11 17,886.0 3,000 Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 12-11 17,689.0 2,000 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 12-10 16,812.0 2,460 Bao Viet Bank 06-11 15,000.0 1,500 Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 12-10 14,508.7 3,000 Me Kong Development Bank (MD Bank) 04-11 9,500.0 3,750 Viet Capital Bank 12-10 8,225.4 3,000 -- Fully foreign-owned banks: 5 Reg cap HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-10 47,826.1 3,000 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-10 27,183.0 3,200 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-10 16,641.4 3,000 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-09 5,753.7 4,547 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 3,000 REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong) Agribank 31,000 *VietinBank 30,845 Vietcombank 24,623 ACB 11,252 Military Bank 12,000 *Maritime Bank 9,000 Lien Viet Post Bank 8,300 Dong A Bank 6,000 *HDBank 5,000 Ocean Bank/Trust Bank 5,000 Sahabank 4,995 ABBank 4,200 Southern Bank 4,000 Nam A 3,700 *Saigon Bank 3,034 Oricombank 3,384 Bao Viet Bank 3,150 NOTE: The central bank set the Dec. 31, 2011 deadline for banks to raise their registered capital to 3 trillion dong. Not all have updated their capital status.

INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in 11 Vietnamese banks BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB HSBC Holdings Plc - 20 pct of Techcombank Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank United Overseas Bank - 20 pct of Phuong Nam SMFG - 15.13 pct of Eximbank Mizuho Corporate Bank - 15 pct of Vietcombank Standard Chartered Plc - 15 pct of ACB Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp - 14.88 pct of VPBank Deutsche Bank - 10 pct of Habubank

Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent with a 15-percent limit for a strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.

A foreign strategic investor could own 20 percent subject to government approval.

The banking system also has 54 foreign bank branches, four joint venture banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100 credit funds, the central bank said. There are also some 60 foreign bank representative offices.

Banks have issued 40 million cards as at the end of 2011 in the country of 87 million people. ($1=20,780 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)