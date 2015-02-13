Feb 13 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports. NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP Agribank 12-14 762,869.0 28,722 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-12 291,700.9 12,311 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-14 *136,750.0 10,000 State Bank of Vietnam 10,000 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam 12-12 14,871.2 3,000 NOTES: # policy lenders PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 37 MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP VietinBank 12-14 *660,000.0 37,234 BIDV 12-14 655,000.0 28,112 Vietcombank 12-14 *574,152.0 26,650 Sai Gon Commercial Bank (SCB) 06-14 202,464.0 12,295 Military Bank 12-14 *203,115.0 11,594 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank 12-14 *189,802.6 12,425 Asia Commercial Bank 09-14 179,381.4 9,377 Technological & Commercial Bank 09-14 170,768.3 8,878 Eximbank 12-14 *161,103.5 12,355 Sahabank 09-14 153,159.7 8,866 Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) 09-14 147,625.6 6,347 Maritime Bank (MSB) 06-14 109,200.2 8,000 Vietnam Public Bank (PVcomBank) 09-14 97,542.2 9,000 Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB) 09-14 89,191.1 6,460 Dong A Bank (DAB) 09-14 83,652.7 5,000 Dong Nam A Bank (SeABank) 12-13 79,864.4 5,466 Phuong Nam Bank (Southern Bank) 12-13 77,558.0 4,000 HCMC Development Bank (HDBank) 03-14 76,279.6 8,100 Vietnam International Bank (VIB) 09-14 76,242.0 4,250 Dai Duong Bank (Ocean Bank) 06-14 68,783.3 4,000 An Binh Bank (ABBank) 06-14 59,708.2 4,798 Bac A Bank (North Asia Bank) 08-14 53,980.0 3,700 Tien Phong Bank 12-14 51,500.0 5,550 Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) 12-14 *45,093.0 3,369 Phuong Dong Bank (OCB) 12-14 *39,146.0 3,547 National Citizen Bank (NCB) 12-14 *36,867.0 3,010 Nam A Bank (South Asia Bank) 06-14 33,733.0 3,000 Global Petro Bank (GP Bank) 09-11 32,000.0 3,018 Vietnam Construction Bank 12-11 27,171.3 7,500 Viet A Bank (VAB) 06-14 26,564.0 3,098 Viet Capital Bank 06-14 23,998.6 3,000 Kien Long Bank 12-14 *23,399.0 3,000 Petrolimex Group Bank (PG Bank) 09-14 22,234.5 3,000 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank (Vietbank) 12-12 16,844.7 3,000 Bao Viet Bank 12-13 16,800.0 3,150 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank (Saigonbank) 09-14 15,560.0 3,080 Mekong Development Bank (MD Bank) 09-14 6,795.0 3,750 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-13 66,660.8 3,000 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-13 37,192.7 3,200 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd 12-13 29,677.3 4,547 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd 12-12 24,071.7 3,000 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd 12-13 5,976.6 3,000 REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong) Agribank 31,000 Vietcombank 26,650 Military Bank 15,500 Sacombank 14,382 Sai Gon Commercial Bank 14,295 Eximbank 13,591 ACB 12,377 Sahabank 11,082 HSBC Bank Vietnam 7,528 SeABank 7,466 VP Bank 7,323 Lien Viet Post Bank 6,647 Dong A Bank 6,000 VIB 5,500 Ocean Bank 5,350 Bao Viet Bank 5,200 NCB 4,510 Southern Bank 4,500 *Bac A 4,400 Nam A/Oricombank/Saigonbank 4,000 MHB 3,800 Kien Long 3,600 Viet A 3,500 INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks BNP Paribas - 20 pct of Oricombank Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank Societe Generale - 20 pct of SeABank United Overseas Bank - 20 pct of Phuong Nam Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - 19.73 pct of VietinBank HSBC Holdings Plc - 19.41 pct of Techcombank Standard Chartered Plc - 15.42 pct of ACB Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - 15.07 pct of Eximbank Mizuho Corporate Bank - 15.0 pct of Vietcombank Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a 15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent. The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a Vietnamese bank. The banking system also has 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100 credit funds. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices. Vietnam, with a population of 90.73 million, had 76 million bank cards at the end of September 2014, up around 15 percent from December 2013, the central bank said. The government has allowed three mergers and acquisitions among domestic banks since early 2012 as part of the country's banking sector reform. More major mergers are expected this year. The central bank said on Feb. 2 it will acquire all shares in the Long An province-based Vietnam Construction Bank. ($1=21,300 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)