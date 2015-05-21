HANOI May 21 Vietnam's credit grew 3.69 percent
from the end of 2014 to May 8, the highest growth in that period
for several years, its central bank said on Thursday, citing
stable macroeconomic growth and lenders' improved financial
capacity.
Stable inflation and credit incentive programmes by the
government have allowed banks to allocate loans more efficiently
at lower cost, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement on
its website. (sbv.gov.vn)
Vietnam has projected lending to rise 13-15 percent this
year and said it could allow annual expansion of up to 17
percent to push economic growth to 6.2 percent, from 5.98
percent recorded in 2014.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)