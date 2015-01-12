HANOI Jan 12 Vietnam's central bank on Monday
announced several merges expected in 2015 in one of its biggest
moves to consolidate and restructure a clogged banking sector
plagued by bad debt.
Among six to eight mergers expected this year, Vietcombank
, Vietnam's top lender by market value, could merge with
unlisted Saigon Bank for Industry and Trade, the State Bank of
Vietnam said in an emailed statement.
Hanoi-based VietinBank may merge with unlisted
OceanBank, and lender BIDV would take similar steps
with Mekong Housing Bank, the statement said.
VietinBank could also merge with Petrolimex Bank, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)