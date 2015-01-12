(Adds central bank comments paragraphs 4, 5)
HANOI Jan 12 Some of Vietnam's lenders may
merge with each other this year as part of efforts to help to
clean up the country's fragmented banking sector, which is
weighed down with bad loans after a decade of rapid expansion.
Among six to eight mergers likely in 2015, Vietnam's biggest
bank by market value, Vietcombank, could link with
unlisted Saigon Bank for Industry and Trade and Hanoi-based
VietinBank may join with unlisted OceanBank, the State
Bank of Vietnam said in a briefing note, which was seen by
Reuters.
BIDV could take similar steps with Mekong Housing
Bank and VietinBank could also merge with Petrolimex Bank,
according to the central bank note.
The central bank later said the details of possible mergers
were not official, and any mergers or acquisitions would be
formally announced to the market.
"It is not official information from the central bank," Le
Thi Thuy Sen, deputy head of the bank's communications division,
said in an emailed statement.
Vietnam's banking sector has 42 local lenders and economists
consider it is overcrowded, with too many small and
undercapitalised operators.
The central bank has already eased foreign ownership
constraints and set up an asset management company to buy up bad
debts and reduce banks' bad loan ratios.
"The positive side of these mergers is it uses big banks to
force restructuring in small lenders and takes advantage of the
financial capability of the big banks to support liquidity," Do
Thien Anh Tuan, an economist at the Fulbright Economics Teaching
Programme in Ho Chi Minh City, said.
Other mergers in the works include Maritime Bank with Mekong
Development Bank, and Sacombank with Southern Bank
preparations for which began last year.
Banks' non-performing loans were 3.87 percent of total loans
in October 2014, according to central bank data. The government
is aiming to cut non-performing loans to 3 percent of loans by
the end of this year.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Martin Petty; Editing by Jane
Merriman)