HANOI, June 2 Vietnam's central bank will
tighten lending from mid July to individuals or institutions
that exceed its bank share ownership limits as part of a push to
shake up financial firms and tackle the fraud that has blighted
its banking sector.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said in an announcement of
new regulations on Tuesday that it would also ban those in
breach, or their representatives, from becoming board members or
taking key posts in banks unless their stakes were reduced.
Vietnam's banking sector has been crippled by bad debt after
years of careless lending to companies, mostly state-owned
enterprises, and in real estate.
Cross-ownership, vested interests and a series of
high-profile banking scandals dented confidence in its clogged
financial sector and has led to decisive action by the SBV to
reform lenders and bring rogue bankers to book.
Improved credit growth, a pickup in the economy and property
market, restructured loans and mergers among its 40-plus lenders
had led to a recent revival of the sector.
Non-performing loans stood at 3.57 percent of total loans in
February, a sharp fall from independent estimates of double
digit bad-debt ratios three years ago.
However, five of Vietnam's 33 commercial lenders are
currently in breach of the SBV's rule that limits a person's
holdings at 5 percent of a bank and 15 percent for an
institution, according to a report on the government's news
website on Tuesday, citing central bank information.
The report also said eight commercial banks were yet to
comply with a 20-percent ownership restriction for a group of
one shareholder and associates, which it said risks fueling
irregularities.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Gareth
Jones)