HANOI Nov 21 Vietnam's central bank will cap bank loans to customers for investment in shares at a maximum 5 percent of the bank's registered capital, it said in a directive.

The new rule, which had been widely expected by the market, replaces a previous regulation which allowed banks to lend up to 20 percent of their registered capital for investment in securities, including bonds and shares, based on State Bank of Vietnam's regulations.

The new directive will come into effect as of Feb. 1, 2015. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)