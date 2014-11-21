(Corrects paragraph 4 to say a bad debt ratio of less than 3
percent, not of 3 percent)
HANOI Nov 21 Vietnam's central bank will cap
bank loans to customers who use the money to invest in shares at
a maximum 5 percent of the bank's registered capital, it said in
a directive.
The new rule, which had been widely expected by the market,
replaces a previous regulation which allowed banks to lend up to
20 percent of their registered capital for investment in
securities, including bonds and shares, based on State Bank of
Vietnam's regulations.
It is effective from Feb. 1, 2015.
Only banks with a bad debt ratio of less than 3 percent of
loans are qualified to lend for stock investment, said the
directive seen by Reuters.
The new ruling, coupled with a central bank's debt
classification circular in effect from early 2015, could reduce
inflows into Vietnam's equities market, experts said.
"Some banks will face trouble in lending for stocks
investors, especially when the circular comes into effect early
next year," said deputy general director Trinh Hoai Giang of Ho
Chi Minh City Securities.
Vietnam has been battling with high levels of non-performing
loans that have stifled efforts to boost private sector
businesses and stimulate credit growth.
Vietnamese banks expected bad debts to fall sharply by
year-end to 2.5 to 2.7 percent of total loans, lower than the
central bank's estimate of 3.7 to 4.2 percent, Prime Minister
Nguyen Tan Dung said on Wednesday.
The VN Index was up 0.3 percent at 595.10 points at
0329 GMT. It has gained nearly 18 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and Mai Nguyen)